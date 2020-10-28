Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $728,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after acquiring an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,927,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,457,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,426. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

