Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.74.

Netflix stock remained flat at $$488.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 118,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.38. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.35 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

