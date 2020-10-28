Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,238,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $9,850,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,229. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

