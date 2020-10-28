Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,645. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $178.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

