Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,727 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 2,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,368. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

