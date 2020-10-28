Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.57. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

