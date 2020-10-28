Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,407. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.