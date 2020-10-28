Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 896.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 68,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

