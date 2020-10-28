Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,233,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

AWK stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

