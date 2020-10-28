Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,544,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 930,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 170,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 14,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -125.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.