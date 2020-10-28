Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.41. 19,012 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.