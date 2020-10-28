Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 30.7% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,015,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $208.95 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.