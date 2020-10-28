Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SWMAY traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

