T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.55 billion and the highest is $19.17 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $68.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.13 billion to $75.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $77.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,564,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,059,000 after buying an additional 216,521 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 95,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $4,092,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.