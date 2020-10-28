TD Securities Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $15.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 44,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.