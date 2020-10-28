TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $24.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 276,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

