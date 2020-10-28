Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $21.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 276,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,322. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

