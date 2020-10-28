Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.49 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.12 EPS.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,081. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,520,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,895,425.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,899,422 shares of company stock valued at $158,006,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.