The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 283,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,827,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.