The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.38.

NYSE:SHW opened at $673.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $693.32 and a 200-day moving average of $616.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,034,455. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

