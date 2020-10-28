The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% (implying $4.24-4.40 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 24.00-24.30 EPS.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.54. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,270. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.03.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $778.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $697.38.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $34,034,455. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

