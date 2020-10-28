TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TRSWF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.