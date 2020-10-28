Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.85 million.Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day moving average is $220.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.42.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

