Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 28th

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 28th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During Unity Software’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

