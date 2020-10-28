Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,683. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

