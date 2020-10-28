Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Decreased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $37,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.