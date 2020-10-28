Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

