Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.86. 87,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

