Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

