Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.00. 207,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,037. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day moving average of $292.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

