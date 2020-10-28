Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.02 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.37 EPS.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.