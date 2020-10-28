Vitru Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 28th (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru’s (NASDAQ:VTRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 28th. Vitru had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

VTRU opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vitru stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 629,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Vitru makes up approximately 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 2.73% of Vitru at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

