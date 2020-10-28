Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. 122,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

