Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $55.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of OMC traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 41,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,401. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 891.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

