Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after acquiring an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wendys by 12,991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.