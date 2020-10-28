Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.
WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.
Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.
In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,982,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after acquiring an additional 526,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 393,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after buying an additional 2,134,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wendys by 12,991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
