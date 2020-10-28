Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of WING traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,452. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 54.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

