WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 30th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DGRW opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

