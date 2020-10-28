Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

