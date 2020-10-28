WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,064. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. WPP has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 13.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in WPP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WPP by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

