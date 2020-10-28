Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,723. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.