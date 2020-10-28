Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARK. ValuEngine raised Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

MARK stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

