Zacks Investment Research Lowers KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

KGFHY opened at $7.75 on Friday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.