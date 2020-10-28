Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $3.61 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Zcoin has a market cap of $40.25 million and $11.17 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00027316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,150,743 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

