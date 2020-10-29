-$0.60 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

VAC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,569. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

