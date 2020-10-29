$1.23 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.77. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.14.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,745. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

