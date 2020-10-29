$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.91. Target posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.36. 57,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

