$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.76. AerCap reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 6,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in AerCap by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

