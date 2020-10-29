1,095 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

NSC stock traded up $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $202.29. 26,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,938. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

