$2.53 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.61. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,166. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

