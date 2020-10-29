26,854 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Purchased by David Loasby

David Loasby acquired a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. David Loasby owned 0.08% of The Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 294,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. 9,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

